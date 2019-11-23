Prince Andrew Ousted From Buckingham Palace

Amid the fallout from his BBC interview, Prince Andrew is facing even more consequences from the royal family. According to The Times, Andrew has been forced out of Buckingham Palace and even stepped down from one of his personal charities.

In the now-infamous interview, Andrew, the Duke of York, defended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, which seemed to rub the royals the wrong way. After the profile aired, he began to distance himself from both private and public leadership roles. It wasn't just personal. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, one of his patronages, actually said that it was distancing itself from Andrew after 15 years. In a statement released to Sky News, the orchestra stated that it would "part company" with Andrew and would like to express "gratitude to His Royal Highness for his support of the orchestra over the past 15 years."

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Times adds that Andrew's private office at Buckingham Palace has been forced to move out of the premesis, so he'll have to find another place to work if he intends to keep up with any of the professional or personal pursuits he established.

Andrew also resigned from Pitch@Palace, an organization that he started to help entrepreneurs. His former private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, will step into the role of Chief Executive in his absence. The company even changed its name to Pitch to remove any association with the Duke of York. The duke also voluntarily resigned from the English National Ballet.

One person who isn't dropping her support of Andrew is his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth," she wrote on Instagram. Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, haven't issued any public statements.