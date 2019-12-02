Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Urges Public to "Stand Up Beside Me"

Virginia Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking ring, who claims she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, shared her account on BBC’s Panorama in an hour-long interview that aired Monday night.

Though the palace has “emphatically denied” Giuffre’s claims, and Andrew himself told the BBC “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened,” there is a photo of the royal and Giuffre (then Virgina Roberts) together, his hand at her waist, Maxwell standing in the background.

The Duke of York claims he doesn’t remember the photo being taken and has argued that the hand in question doesn’t belong to him.

“The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored. I’m calling BS on this,” Giuffre told the BBC. “He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

Today's interview was filmed last October, before Andrew's involvement became publicized and before his own BBC sit-down. Time notes that Giuffre has been fighting to be heard for years and that she's urging the public to "stand up beside me" as she continues to fight against Andrew and anyone hoping to silence her story. The interview included details about Andrew's dancing and where she was reportedly forved to engage in sexual acts with Andrew.

"This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty," Giuffre said today. "He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth."

In his own BBC interview, deemed “one of the single worst PR moves in history” by The Sunday Times, Prince Andrew attempted to exonerate himself with a string of strange excuses, including his lack of interest in hugging (as he is shown doing in Giuffre’s photo): “I’m terribly sorry, but if I, as a member of the royal family, and I have a photograph taken — and I take very, very few photographs — I am not one to, um, as it were, hug."

Amid the allegations, Prince Andrew has stepped back from his public duties and his mother, Queen Elizabeth, canceled his 60th birthday party. It is as of yet unclear if he will be permanently ousted from Buckingham Palace.