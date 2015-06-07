Happy Birthday Prince! Celebrate with His 15 Best Purple Looks

He may look as fresh as when he first debuted "When Doves Cry," but Prince is turning 57 today.

The Minneapolis native burst onto the scene way back in 1984 with his groundbreaking album Purple Rain. The blockbuster album, which served as the soundtrack to a rock musical drama of the same name, surged to No. 1 on the charts.

It's 31 years later and the mega musician is still going strong (and wearing his signature color), with a legion of fans as devoted to him as he is to them. Just last month he organized a "Rally 4 Peace" concert in Baltimore after the race riots that took place. The concert, which featured a song he wrote for Freddie Gray, who died in police custody in April, drew thousands of people. He invited members of Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Gray's family to attend the show. "The system is broken. It's up to you young folks to fix it," he told the crowd at the show.

A true artist, Prince has also showed off his lighter side in recent years. In 2014, he made an unforgettable cameo as himself on New Girl in which he showed off his ping pong skills. And then, of course, there is his remarkable style. His signature hue is always incorporated as are some fabulous accessories like his three-lens glasses he wore on SNL this year.

Happy birthday, Prince! We hope you party like it's 1999.

