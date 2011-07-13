Preview X-Factor, Elle Fanning for Marc Jacobs, and More!

Getty Images(2); Courtesy Images(3); MassTransitCelebirty
InStyle Staff
Jul 13, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. Can't wait for the X-factor premiere this fall? Watch this preview video! [JustJared]

2. Elle Fanning models '70s-inspired looks for Marc Jacobs. [CatwalkQueen]

3.  Dolce & Gabbana goes digital: the brand launched an online store!  [Dolce&Gabbana]

4. Check out Oscar de la Renta's fall campaign video starring Karlie Kloss. [Fashionista]

5. Rag & Bone teams up with Barneys for a super-chic tailored collection. [Racked]

6. Style star Sarah Jessica Parker no longer works with the Halston Heritage label. [The Cut]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!