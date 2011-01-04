Preview the Victoria's Secret Swim Catalog

We're only a few days into the new year, and we're already thinking about swimsuit season! That's because the Victoria's Secret swim catalog hits mailboxes tomorrow, and we've got a sneak peek of what to expect. South African model Candice Swanepoel landed the cover (left), posing in a gold triangle top, and you can find fellow VS Angels Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Erin Heatherton and Adriana Lima on the pages inside. Watch an exclusive preview of the the new swimwear from Victoria's Secret, including an animal-print bikini modeled by Adriana Lima, below.

