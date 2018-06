[vodpod id=Video.4869781&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]While the famous Victoria's Secret fashion show tapes tomorrow, it won't air until November 30th. But fear not—we've got a video preview of the lingerie! There are six different sections of the show (themed "A Night of a Thousand Fantasies"), meant to represent six different types of women. Find out what the Angels have to say about the distinct styles now!