Preview Rodarte's New MOCA Exhibit

Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy previewed their first West Coast solo exhibition entitled “Rodarte: States of Matter” at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles last night. The two-level exhibit is on the sisters' home turf—the Mulleavys are California natives—and it features 21 pieces from their previous runway collections, as well as the original ballet costumes they designed for Black Swan. “It’s a beautiful moment to be able to do something in Los Angeles,” Laura Mulleavy (left, with Diane Von Furstenberg and sister Kate) told us. “We show in New York every season, so it’s amazing to have representation of what we do here.” Following the preview, InStyle hosted a dinner in their honor at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. The exhibit will be open to the public March 4th through June 5th. Click through the gallery to see the celebrities at the party and preview the collection.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf