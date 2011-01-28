Preview Macy's First Designer Collaboration

Macy's is getting into the designer collaboration game. Just like you see designer capsule collections pop up at H&M and Target, now Macy's is launching its own designer lines, kicking off its first February 15th with Kinder Aggugini (inset), an Italian designer who has worked with John Galliano, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood. (FYI: Karl Lagerfeld is also planning a collection for Macy's later this year!). “When I design, I hear music, very much like a soundtrack in a movie,” Aggugini told us this week at a preview for his Macy's collection, which ranges from $38 to $298 (dress shown is $78). “I design in my head—I have a full visual imagination of the garment I’m about to make. And this collection is pure rock and roll.” That means floral dresses, backless rompers and plenty of Aggugini's signature polka dots. Click through the gallery for a preview of the collection.