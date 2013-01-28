Preview MAC's Archie Comics Collection

Are you a Betty or a Veronica? It's time to find out! In July, we reported that MAC was collaborating with Archie Cosmetics to release a line inspired by Riverdale's most stylish ladies, and now we have a first look at the collection! Decked out in fun, animated packaging, the Archie's Girls collection features a palette of tones as distinct as the characters themselves. Betty's lineup includes an array of sweet candy pinks and good girl neutrals, while Veronica's fashion-forward nature is reflected in her range of trendy jewel tones. Click "See the Photos" to preview the entire line now, and find the Archie's Girls collection in stores and on maccosmetics.com starting February 7.