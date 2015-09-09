Preview Lenny Kravitz's Hip Furniture Collection for CB2 Before It Goes on Sale

Everyone knows that Lenny Kravitz is a talented musician with impossibly cool clothes (and a genetically gifted daughter to boot). But few know that, between writing chart-topping singles and touring internationally, he's been quietly building a career in the home décor world. In 2003, the Grammy-winning singer founded Kravitz Design, a firm that specializes in commercial and residential design services. Among his high-profile projects? The set for The Queen Latifah Show and a penthouse at the SLS Hotel in Miami.

Now, Kravitz is designing for us all thanks to his collaboration with CB2, Crate & Barrel's trendy, more affordable cousin, on a range of home furnishings. Debuting Oct. 1, the 20-piece collection, dubbed CB2 x Kravitz Design by Lenny Kravitz, exudes '70s chic, with pillows, light fixtures, tables, and rugs in earthy hues. "Our goal was to create pieces based on my personal style and the things that have inspired me throughout my travels," Kravitz said in a release. If his fashion sense is indicative of anything, it's that this will be one groovy set of housewares.

Preview five of the pieces before the official launch date below, and sign up now to get on the mailing list to pre-shop the collection on September 15 and 16.

Courtesy

Reflect Wool Pillow, $80; cb2.com

Courtesy

Vibrations Shag Rug, $549; cb2.com

Courtesy

Topanga Bar, $749; cb2.com

Courtesy

Nova Side Table, $399; cb2.com

Courtesy

Yaya Coffee Table, $699; cb2.com

