Preview Ke$ha's Crazy Cool Jewelry Line for Charles Albert

Ke$ha is bringing her unique rocker aesthetic to your fingertips, literally! The songstress teamed up with her go-to jewelry designer Charles Albert to create a collection merging her love of all things sparkly with funky stones and edgy motifs. "I have been wearing Charles Albert for a few years now, and I'm obsessed with their jewelry," she said. "It's so fun and massive, and makes such a wild statement." Sounds like a fitting collaboration! To create the line, called Kesha Rose, the singer drew inspiration from her own experiences for each piece. "After my tour ended last year I spent a few months just traveling around the world with a backpack, and that was so inspiring. I took so many influences from all of those places and all of those experiences," she added. Click the photo to see 15 pieces from her collection, including the Lightning Bolt Earrings ($60), Spike Cuff ($195), and Adjustable Star Ring ($120), and be sure to visit charlesalbert.com to shop the collection for $30 to $600 when it launches in August.