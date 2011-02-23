Preview the Costume Institute's Alexander McQueen Exhibit

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York houses a fashion exhibition every spring, and this year the late British designer Alexander McQueen is its subject. The exhibition, entitled "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," will include over 100 pieces from McQueen's archives, spanning from his post-graduate collection in 1992 to his last collection named Angels & Demons, which showed on the runway after his February 2010 death, the museum's website states. It will also include some of his most recognizable pieces, including this look shown, which Lady Gaga wore in her "Bad Romance" music video. The 224-page book that accompanies the collection (inset) is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $45, and will be officially released April 30, 2011. The exhibit will be open to the public May 4th through July 31st. Click through to preview the Alexander McQueen exhibition.