Pretty Woman Heads from Hollywood Boulevard to Broadway

This is a big week if you're a Pretty Woman fan. Big. Huge. Not only was there a cast reunion on Today to celebrate the iconic film's 25th anniversary, but now director Garry Marshall has confirmed that he's looking to turn the movie about Vivian (Julia Roberts), the hooker with a heart of gold and Edward (Richard Gere), the wealthy man she rescues right back, into a Broadway musical.

"I had so much fun doing Pretty Woman the first time around that I'm trying it again as a Broadway musical. We have secured the rights to do a stage adaptation," Marshall said, in a statement released to People. "To see Vivian and Edward brought to life again with music will hopefully be something to cheer about the second time around, too." Of course, this version of Pretty Woman will be in good hands not only with Marshall, but he'll be collaborating on the project with the film's original writer, J.F. Lawton.

While there's no word yet on who will star in the stage adaptation, the original Vivian and Edward recreated some of their famous Pretty Woman scenes and lines during the second Today segment, which aired on Wednesday morning. Watch and enjoy:

