13 of the Prettiest Popsicles on Instagram

Hot enough for you?

As the temps soar this weekend, we're cooling down with our favorite frozen treat: popiscles! In our books, it really isn't summer yet until you're in denim cut-offs and indulging in the sticky sweet summer staple—post-pop colored tongue #selfie optional, but strongly encouraged.

In case you need some icy treat inspo, we rounded up some of the prettiest pops (and some recipes too!) on Instagram. Read on to chill out.

Instagram/vanelja

@vaneljia put our neighborhood ice cream truck to shame when she whipped up these incredible strawberry creamsicles with raw chocolate, sprinked with tiny clover petals. The whole recipe is in the Instagram's caption so get cooking!

Instagram/anneauchocolat

"Sunshine calls for more ice cream!" @annauchocolat captioned in this snap. We couldn't agree more. She made skyr (an Icelandic, yogurt-like treat) and raspberry ice cream popsicles dipped in Dulcey melted chocolate. Yum!

Instagram/thejamlab

@thejamlab dreamed up the best idea ever: Breakfast Popsicles. The mouthwatering recipe is on the 'gram's description and features Greek yogurt infused with cardamom, rose water, and honey, rose petal granola, and bits of strawberry goodness. #YesPlease

Instagram/ladyandpups

Oh my! @ladypups created some beautifully toasted salted caramel flan popsicles that have us drooling. According to the chef, they're made of "sweet vanilla frozen custard in fifty shades of amber with the dark, complicated salted caramel." Try her recipe here.

Instagram/eatnakednow

These pastel paleo-friendly treats from @eatnakednow are making us smile just looking at them. Get the superfood recipe on her site.

Instagram/littleepicurean

These "lava flow" pops are "vacation on a stick," according to creator @littleepicurean. Featuring swirls of coconut, pineapple, and strawberries, these frozen treats are (almost) too pretty to eat.

Instagram/littleepicurean

@littleepicurean is our popsicle idol. She created this gorgeous ombre pop out of a way-easier-than-it-looks recipe featuring blood oranges and limeade.

Instagram/peoplespops

A tip from @peoplepops: upgrade your Prosecco with a fruity popsicle garnish—bonus points for consuming it on a rooftop with a fly #GirlGang.

Instagram/smpliving

Get your caffeine fix on a stick this summer! @smpliving froze iced coffee, dipped it in chocolate, and coated the pops with coconut shavings.

Instagram/myjerusalemkitchen

Dietary restrictions be damned. These blood orange and thyme pops from @myjersusalemkitchen are kosher, gluten-free, dairy-free, and totally beautiful. Here's the recipe.

Instagram/happychef

If you're anything like us, you're constantly looking for new ways to eat avocados. @happychef suggests trying them cold, creamy, and dipped in a chocolate shell. Get the recipe from The Little Epicurean here.

Instagram/momandicepops

Brooklyn based @momandicepops managed to create the most deliciously purple popsicle we've ever seen! #grapegoodness, indeed.

