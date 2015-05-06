15 Pretty Bras You Will Want to Show Off this Summer

In the past, publicly showing off your bra in any capacity was a definite fashion no-no, but times have changed. And with summer approaching and temps on the rise, skin exposure and, consequently, bra sightings are inevitable. Got a muscle tank with a low-cut arm hole? Offset the masculine energy with a peek from a super flirty sheer piece underneath. For breezy, flowy tops, pair them with bold, opaque bras that boast a fancy strap or a pretty print. This way, the intent reads more deliberate and less wardrobe-malfunction. We rounded up 15 bras that are too pretty to keep under wraps.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Only Hearts, $53; onlyhearts.com. Paco Rabanne, $250; farfetch.com. Aerie, $50; ae.com. Araks, $115; araks.com. Cos, $35; cosstores.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Cheek Frills, $45 (for set); avenue32.com. Eberjey, $32; journelle.com. Stella McCartney, $59; matchesfashion.com. Xirena, $81; stevenalan.com. Zinke, $92; journelle.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Topshop, $35; topshop.com. Mimi Holliday, $65; damaris.co.uk. Negative, $85; negativeunderwear.com. Love Stories, $75; lovestoriesintimates.com. Agent Provocateur, $590; net-a-porter.com.

