Pretty in Peach! Taylor Swift Flaunts Her Endless Legs in New York

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

Another day, another amazing outfit on Taylor Swift! Over the weekend, the always well-dressed star hit the New York City streets wearing a peach Alice + Olivia boxy crop top and trapeze skirt that was perfect for the warm weather. The singer completed her leggy look with a classic leather Tod's handbag and towering nude Prada heels.

We're loving the star's ensemble, which she finished off with a fresh beauty look. Swift added a touch of retro by pinning her blonde locks back at the side with a barrette and added a slick of pink color to her lips. Talk about dressing well for the heat!

