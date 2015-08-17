Pretty Little Liars Star Vanessa Ray Opens Up About Her ‘A’ Reveal

Dressed in a black Jay Godfrey two-piece ensemble with an Alice and Olivia clutch and Rebecca Minkoff shoes, actress Vanessa Ray was the antithesis of evil while stepping across last night’s 2015 Teen Choice Awards red carpet. “I just ultimately decided that it was going to be very hot and I wanted to wear something that didn’t make me feel warm and it just felt youthful, and I like the print on the skirt,” she told InStyle.

The 34-year-old actress was the emblem of agelessness in her look, but it’s her dramatic portrayal of Charlotte DiLaurentis (aka CeCe Drake) on Pretty Little Liars that won her the award for Choice TV Villain. “If I could’ve told my 16-year-old self that I was nominated for [the award], she would probably faint and drive off of a bridge from shock,” she jokingly explained. “I grew up watching this show and it’s neat to just get to be here. I’m having a very Disney experience right now, where I’m like, ‘for me?’”

[Spoiler alert!] Ray seems to have easily beat out other stars nominated in her category (Empire’s Terrence Howard included) thanks to the help of her Pretty Little Liars fanatics who, like it or not, tuned into the Season 6 finale, which revealed that Ray was the infamous ‘A.’ “I feel like there were people that were fainting. I feel like there were people who were very vocal about how much they didn’t like me and then they followed it up with, ‘but actually we love you and you broke our hearts,’” she says of the fan reactions to her role. “You can’t please everybody, but what we could do was put out a really good story and episode and I feel beyond proud of it and I’m proud of Marlene [King], the show’s executive producer, for being brave enough to do it.”

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

