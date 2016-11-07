Pretty Little Liars’s Troian Bellisario Talks About Her Struggle with Anorexia

Troian Bellisario has “got a secret,” and she’s revealing all in the hopes that it will help voters make an informed decision this Election Day. The Pretty Little Liars actress opens up about her struggle with anorexia in a new video for ATTN.

“With anorexia, a lot of it is about presenting a front of ‘everything is okay’ as you’re slowly killing yourself. Gone were the days when I was just a happy, carefree kid who was running around. And suddenly I felt this inability to interact with people, and to nourish myself,” she reveals.

“It’s a huge issue, and I am such a huge supporter of Mrs. Clinton for so many reasons. Specifically because she has been such a huge supporter of health care, and her definition of health care includes mental health care. And that, to me, is just—it’s the deciding factor between both candidates,” she continues.

“If I had just been sort of shunned to the side as not having real problems, I don’t know that I would be living today. I just want to make sure that everybody has the same opportunity for treatment that I have, and I think that we have to make sure our government invests in those programs,” Bellisario says.

We’re in awe of this 31-year-old’s strength and bravery. Watch the empowering video at top.