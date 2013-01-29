Pretty Little Liars Tonight: Why Shay Mitchell Is Loving This Season

Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 29, 2013 @ 12:28 pm

Rejoice, Pretty Little Liars fans—it's Tuesday, which means there's a fresh episode of our favorite (and most stylish) teen mystery on tonight! Last week, one of the Liars found out that someone very close to her was a member of the A Team (gasp!). This week, the girls are banding together to help her cope—Shay Mitchell's Emily included. "I think in the beginning, Emily was looked at as the weakest link, and now she's showing that she's not, and she's not the one to mess with either," Mitchell told InStyle.com at the Nanette Lepore for jcp L'Amour launch party in New York. Why else is she loving season 3? "The second half of the season is really about one of the girls breaking down a little more than the others. It's going to be interesting to see her character in a downward spiral after knowing her for the past seasons." Oh, no! Any guesses, ladies? Tune in to ABC Family at 8/7c to find out!

