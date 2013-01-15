Pretty Little Liars Is On Tonight! Try on Lucy Hale's Hair

Jan 15, 2013 @ 4:00 pm

Lucy Hale may play a Pretty Little Liar on TV, but her flawless strands are no bluff. To celebrate tonight's new episode, consider giving yourself an Aria-inspired makeover! We added Hale's smooth layers to our Hollywood Makeover Tool, so you can try out a style that fits right at home with the Rosewood crew—without dealing with suspenseful plot twists from A. Then share your look on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to let your friends know you'll be watching! Click the box below to start, and be sure to catch the new episode of Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8/7 c on ABC Family!

