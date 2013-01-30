Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale Models for Bongo

Courtesy of Bongo (3)
Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale returns as the face of Bongo, modeling all of the clothes for the new spring collection. Last season, Hale posed with co-star Ashley Benson for the brand’s back-to-school campaign, but she’s going solo to show off the label's warm-weather designs, like neon denim, sheer lace tops, and bright accessories. "There's a lot of really cute denim shorts, a lot of neon shorts, a lot of printed and floral shorts, which are for me, my favorite part," the actress said in a behind-the-scenes video. Shop the collection exclusively at Sears and Kmart come March.
Plus, see more stars modeling!
MORE:• Found It! Lucy Hale’s Coral Lipstick• See Lucy Hale's Transformation• Try-on Lucy's Hair!