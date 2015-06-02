27 Photos to Get You Super Excited for Tonight's Pretty Little Liars Season Premiere

Get ready PLL fans, all of our favorite Liars return tonight. Season Six of the hit series kicks off today, and we can't wait to see what goes down in Rosewood. Aside from finding out how Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Mona (Janel Parrish) are fairing in A's captivity, we hope to get answers to some of our burning Pretty Little Liars questions (hello, who exactly is Charles?!).
If there's one thing we love about the show besides the fact that it never fails to keep us on the edge of our seat, it's the cast—from terrifying on-set moments to goofing around off-screen, this group is tight. We've rounded up 27 of our favorite photos of the show's stars to get you pumped for the summer premiere below, and don't forget to tune in to Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family to see the cast back in action.
The people have cried out in demand and we have listened. Here's to all you cool kids who loved #spoby since the beginning. For you @keeoone and I thought we'd finally design the official SPOBY shirt in support of @RaceToEraseMS which strives to find a cure for MS everywhere! Only available for two weeks! Get yours here: represent.com/spoby (link to buy in bio!) Enjoy!
