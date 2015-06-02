27 Photos to Get You Super Excited for Tonight's Pretty Little Liars Season Premiere

Get ready PLL fans, all of our favorite Liars return tonight. Season Six of the hit series kicks off today, and we can't wait to see what goes down in Rosewood. Aside from finding out how Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Mona (Janel Parrish) are fairing in A's captivity, we hope to get answers to some of our burning Pretty Little Liars questions (hello, who exactly is Charles?!).

If there's one thing we love about the show besides the fact that it never fails to keep us on the edge of our seat, it's the cast—from terrifying on-set moments to goofing around off-screen, this group is tight. We've rounded up 27 of our favorite photos of the show's stars to get you pumped for the summer premiere below, and don't forget to tune in to Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family to see the cast back in action.

BTS photo from the #PLL summer premiere!!! Is it June 2 yet?! A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on May 6, 2015 at 12:11pm PDT

Awesome fan art! A photo posted by @imarleneking on Jun 2, 2015 at 9:04am PDT

HAPPY PRETTY LITTLE LIARS DAY! Season 6 has arrived! Who's watching tonight? A photo posted by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Jun 2, 2015 at 8:19am PDT

Are you reAdy? #summerofanswers #PrettyLittleLiars #season6 A photo posted by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Jun 2, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

TOMORROW! Season 6 premiere. Be there. 😱@abcfamily @prettylittleliars A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:29pm PDT

Had to #regram from @broswatchplltoo yesterday I did my first podcast with them and we talked about everything #pll so if you need your fix before tomorrow take a listen. We had a lot of fun and I probably said waaaaay too much. A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Jun 1, 2015 at 5:46pm PDT

Tomorrow @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @shaym #tuesday A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Jun 1, 2015 at 3:55pm PDT

RELATED: How I Wash My Face: Lucy Hale

MonDAZZZZZZZZZE... 💤 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jun 1, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT

Sneak peek photo from the #PLL summer premiere! #SummerOfAnswers A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on May 10, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

It begins where it ended! Happy Pretty Little Liars Day! #SeasonOfAnswers starts tonight!!!!! Don't forget to breath. A photo posted by @imarleneking on Jun 2, 2015 at 3:49am PDT

Flashin it back on this Friday to A baby Aria & Ezra. Fun fact: this scene was shot at 4am, the rain machines were ice cold,Ian and I were cursing the whole way through, my lips were blue..it was extremely unsexy but I think things worked out. @ianmharding A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 29, 2015 at 7:44pm PDT

One more week until season 6 premiere of pretty little liars ! Find out why we look like crazy hot messes in this photo and mainly who the EFF Charles is ?! Tuesday. June 2nd @abcfamily @prettylittleliars A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 26, 2015 at 7:27am PDT

Nightshoots A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on May 29, 2015 at 9:23pm PDT

👧🏽👧🏽👧🏼 💋 #love @shaym @sleepinthegardn A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on May 31, 2015 at 10:40am PDT

RELATED: Pretty Little Liars’s Keegan Allen Has a Serious Photo Obsession

Sneak peek photo from the #PLL #SummerOfAnswers premiere! A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on May 24, 2015 at 8:27am PDT

Opposites attract, two different ways of sporting a leather jacket!😜 ... #theBenzotomyButtah ! @itsashbenzo wearing my black "Vespers" from my collab with @quayaustralia ! A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on May 19, 2015 at 9:44pm PDT

Today too. A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on May 24, 2015 at 5:00pm PDT

#TBT to the beginning. A photo posted by @imarleneking on May 28, 2015 at 10:45pm PDT

Fast times at pretty little liars: behind the scenes #spobyandezraforlife A photo posted by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on May 27, 2015 at 1:41pm PDT

RELATED: Shay Mitchell: "Every Time We Make a Purchase, We Have the Power to Help Someone"

#Spoby! ❤️❤️❤️ #PLL #BecomeWithUs A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on May 30, 2015 at 10:11am PDT

Look. I'm not gonna lie. Yesterday got weird. A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on May 24, 2015 at 4:59pm PDT

June 2nd. We are back. Season 6. Who's ready? #prettylittleliars A photo posted by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on May 20, 2015 at 8:51am PDT

These two beautiful people last night ❤️ A photo posted by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on May 31, 2015 at 8:24am PDT

Who's ready for season 6? June #2! A photo posted by @imarleneking on May 20, 2015 at 9:57pm PDT

Is it June 2nd, yet?! We can't wait. #Regram from @imarleneking. #BTS #PLL A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on May 12, 2015 at 4:39pm PDT

RELATED: Inside "Mini Sia" Maddie Ziegler's Episode of Pretty Little Liars