Pretty Little Liars Season 4, Episode 7: Shop Emily's Printed Tee

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to read this week’s exclusive updates on what the ladies of Rosewood wore.

On this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars, costume designer Mandi Line put Emily (Shay Mitchell) in a T-shirt inspired by the '90s film Reality Bites. The top was pretty on its own -- the words ironically filled with an image of a peaceful field of flowers -- though, it surprised the costume designer to learn the actress didn't "get" the reference. "Shay had no clue where this quote was from," Line told InStyle.com. "Some days these girls make me feel so young and with it. And then other days? Oh, man -- old!" Snag Emily's printed tee by Wildfox Couture for $55 (down from $78) at revolveclothing.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com