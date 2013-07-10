Pretty Little Liars Season 4, Episode 5: Shop the Show via Possessionista

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to read this week’s exclusive updates on what the ladies of Rosewood wore.

On last night's Pretty Little Liars, Emily (played by Shay Mitchell) headed to a fraternity party, and she had to look the part. Enter costume designer Mandi Line, who found inspiration for Emily's party look in her own closet. "I wore this exact outfit to an event, except I wore it as a shirt and Emily wore it as a dress," Line told InStyle.com about the actress's AllSaints top and Michael Kors leather motorcycle vest. Both items are available now—on sale, might we add. Shop the top ($46 down from $68 at us.allsaints.com) and vest ($255 down from $425 at michaelkors.com) now. Plus, find out what the more characters wore at possessionista.com.

Can't get enough PLL? See more fashion from season 4.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com