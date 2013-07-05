Pretty Little Liars Season 4, Episode 4: Shop the Show via Possessionista

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to read this week’s exclusive updates on what the ladies of Rosewood wore.

For this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars, the show's costume designer Mandi Line had to use her power of persuasion to get one of the outfits for Lucy Hale (who plays Aria) to work. "Of all the outfits Lucy has worn this was was of the one of the ones she was reluctant to wear," Line told InStyle.com of the '90s-inspired look, which included a graphic Frankie B. jeans and black God Save LA sweater. In the end, the actress went with it—and the look was a huge hit on social media. "The fans loved it," Line said. "I'm going to text Lucy right now and tell her." And you can get the look: Shop Hale's jeans ($151, revolveclothing.com) and black sweater ($98, shopkitson.com). See more characters’ looks at possessionista.com.

Plus, see more fashion from season 4.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com