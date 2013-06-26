Pretty Little Liars Season 4, Episode 3: Shop the Show via Possessionista

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to read this week’s exclusive updates on what the ladies of Rosewood wore.

Pretty Little Liars costume designer Mandi Line has been recognized for her edgy style, but in last night's episode of Pretty Little Liars, Line showed that she has a softer side. Here, she put Spencer [Troian Bellisario] in a Mod Cloth sweater with a deer printed on it (sold out; similar styles available at modcloth.com). “I get so happy when we get something like this because Spencer can pull it off,” Line told InStyle.com. “She’s my little fashion dolly.” Click to see more fashion from season 4 of Pretty Little Liars, and see more characters' looks at possessionista.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com