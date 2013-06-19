Pretty Little Liars Season 4, Episode 2: Shop the Show via Possessionista

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is going to be InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to read this week's exclusive updates on what the ladies of Rosewood wore.

Pretty Little Liars costume designer Mandi Line confessed that she lost sleep preparing for this episode's ultra dressed-down scene between Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson). "I don't know how to do casual," Line told InStyle.com. "I hate flats and I had to lay off the jewelry." Her approach was as casual as she could get--this is TV, after all. She chose a J.Crew denim shirtdress for Spencer. For Hanna, she picked a Free People linen motorcycle jacket ($148 atfreepeople.com), studded tank from Urban Outfitters ($59 at urbanoutfitters.com), and a pair of silver stretch denim by Bar III. "She doesn't know how to do casual, either," Line laughed. Shop more of the character's looks at possessionista.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com