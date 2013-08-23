Pretty Little Liars: Season 4, Episode 11: Shop Spencer's Overalls via Possessionista

Image zoom

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to read this week’s exclusive updates on what the ladies of Rosewood wore.

When it came time to outfit Spencer (Troian Belissaro) for Rosewood's annual hoedown on this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars, costume designer Mandi Line opted for a pair of Free People overalls, paired with a cowboy printed crop top and boots. "Skinny overalls were the perfect amount of country and trendy and with those boots and top and hat," Line said. "Western is cool and I have a feeling my cast just made it cooler!" Snag a pair for yourself for $148 at shopbop.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com