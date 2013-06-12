Pretty Little Liars Season 4, Episode 1: Shop the Show via Possessionista

The liars are back! The fourth season of Pretty Little Liars aired last night on ABC Family, and with it came the drama we're used to with Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Emily (Shay Mitchell). All season long, we're catching up with costume designer Mandi Line to get the inside scoop on how she dressed the girls each episode, including why she chose to put Hanna's character in a sheer BCBGMaxAzria maxi dress. "There was a scene where Caleb says, 'Wow Hanna does your mom know you're wearing that?" Line told us of this premiere look. The scene was ultimately cut, but the dress stayed. And it serves as an indicator of what's to come this season: "The shorter the better," Line said. Scoop up the look for $548 at revolveclothing.com. Find out what else the cast wore at possessionista.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com