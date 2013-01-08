Pretty Little Liars Returns: We Found Ashley Benson's Cute Blue Dress!

Pretty Little Liars returns to ABC Family tonight! When we left off last August, we learned the shocking truth—that Spencer's boyfriend Toby was the latest member of the devious Team A. In a video teasing tonight's winter premiere episode, star Ashley Benson looks adorable in a summer-friendly cobalt dress with white spots—and we found it! It's Anthropologie's Flocked Speckle dress, now available in coral and turquoise (shown) for $188. Shop it on anthropologie.com, and tune in tonight at 8/7 c to see what Team A is up to now.

