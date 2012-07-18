Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson Model for Bongo

Image zoom Victoria Will for Bongo (3)

Bongo just unveiled its new back-to-school campaign starring Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson, and we have a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. The actresses work leopard print blazers, rocker tees, and shredded denim in the ads, and their all-time favorite back to school outfits were just as adventurous. "In the 5th grade I thought I was really cool and I wore these sparkly snakeskin blue pants," Hale told InStyle.com. "They were the most heinous pants you’ve ever seen in your life but I worked them." Benson doesn't have any elementary school fashion regrets either. "When overalls became capri overalls, I totally rocked those with a little one-shouldered tank and these bright red “McDonald” shoes," she said. "It was really bad, but at the time it was so in, and I loved it." View more photos in the gallery, and shop the looks next month at Sears and Kmart stores.

