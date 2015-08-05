How to Get the Gorgeous Prom Hairstyles from Last Night's Episode of Pretty Little Liars

Prom night on Pretty Little Liars can only mean three things: gorgeous gowns, tons of drama, and some pretty fantastic hair. While we won’t share any spoilers (you’ll have to watch the chill-inducing episode for yourself), we caught up with Kim M. Ferry, the show’s hair department head, to find out how to recreate each 'do at home.

Not so surprisingly, the fairy-tale themed episode, aptly titled “Last Dance,” is Ferry’s “top hair moment” of Season 6. “We designed some great hairstyles, built, cut and added human hair extensions and intricate braids,” she tells InStyle. “I hired a jewelry designer, Mary Anne Brown. She made me some beautiful custom hair accessories—all handmade.”

When creating looks for Aria (Lucy Hale) and Hanna’s (Ashley Benson) shorter styles, texture was key. To protect the stars’ hair from heat damage, Ferry prepped each section with White Sands Liquid Texture Medium Hold ($20; whitesandsproducts.com), a setting spray that can be used on wet or dry hair. Next, she grabbed a 1-inch curling iron and wrapped 1-inch sections vertically around the barrel. “Hold for 4 to 5 seconds and then gently pull down on the curl and let the hair fall into place to cool as it hangs,” she suggests. “This angle helps to give the effect that they walked out of the ocean and let their hair dry in the sun.”

Determined to turn Hanna's bob into a beautiful updo, Ferry decided to work in a faux braid. "I started in the nape of her neck and then lifted the piece around her head and over the front of her head to make a crown-like braid to create an interesting, whimsical texture and focal point. I made a full circle then clipped the other side of the hairpiece into the right side of her nape," she says. Then, she slowly swept the star's hair into a low French twist, using bobby pins to secure in place.

For Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Emily’s (Shay Mitchell) glamorous long waves, the pro stuck to a similar technique. “To create larger waves, simply switch to a larger iron. I think a 1-inch hot iron works great with longer beach waves as well,” she says. “Still use a good setting spray, and curl vertically instead of horizontally and be sure to pull the wave out as it cools.”

