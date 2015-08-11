21 Photos That Will Prepare You for Tonight's Shocking Pretty Little Liars Finale

If the teasers are true (which we've been advised that they are!), tonight's Pretty Little Liars summer finale is going to be epic. Season 6 of the hit series wraps up its first half today, and we can't wait to finally have our burning questions answered. Aside from finding out how Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) are fairing after last week's prom disaster, we're dying to see the girls go #FAceToFAce with Charles.

"I’m not just saying this to get you guys more excited about the finale, but it really is so bizarre. I think they might have been drunk when they came up with it. Because, I’m like, where did this come from? But it does sort of all make sense," Hale recently revealed. "So you kind of find out who [Charles] is, why they go by the name Charles, why they got involved, and why they’ve been tormenting us for five years. All of those questions finally get answered. I cannot tell you how it comes out of no where, totally out of left field, how they thought of this story line and apparently they knew that they wanted to do this with the show since the very first season... it’s a shock, to say the least."

If there's one thing we love about the show besides the fact that it never fails to keep us on the edge of our seat, it's the cast—from terrifying on-set moments to goofing around off-screen, this group is tight. Don't forget to tune in to Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family to see the cast in action, but first check out our 21 favorite photos of the show's stars from the past week to get you pumped for the finale.

RELATED: Wanderlust Alert! Shay Mitchell Shares Her Travel Secrets

RELATED: 13 Times Pixels Star Ashley Benson Slayed on Instagram

