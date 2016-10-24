If You're Missing the Pretty Little Liars Halloween Special, Here's a Morsel About Next Season to Hold You Over

As we're sure you've heard by now, the next 10 episodes of the beloved Freeform series, Pretty Little Liars, will be the last ones ever. After seven seasons getting to know our pretty little crew, played by Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse, it's going to be hard to say goodbye. We're still pretty torn up about it, but, as they say, life goes on.

To add insult to injury, there won't be a PLL Halloween special this year, either. There will be no Aria dressed as Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby, no Hannah dressed as Britney Spears, no Emily dressed as Barbarella (which Mitchell told us was her favorite outfit of the entire series!), and no Spencer dressed as Mary, Queen of Scots. Ugh!

Courtesy Freeform

OK, so we know this will be the third consecutive year without a PLL Halloween special, but, you know, we just thought they might throw one our way for old times' sake. Sadly, it's a no. If you're anything like us, and you're totally bummed that the days of PLL Halloween specials are a thing of the past, don't fret, because we caught up with with the cast and scored some intel about the show's final batch of episodes that's sure to satisfy. Here's a major tid bit: Keegan Allen, who plays Toby Cavanaugh, is doubtful that Toby will even live to see any of the final episodes. Are you freaking out? Because we're freaking out!

Courtesy Freeform

If you'll recall, the last time we saw Toby, he and his fiancée Yvonne (played by Kara Royster) got into a serious car crash and were both shown bleeding and unconscious in the wreckage. It was brutal, but at this point every true PLL fan is a bonafide skeptic when it comes to any character's death. But on a recent visit to the show's set, Allen shared that he thinks Toby might actually be dead. "I don’t think he’s alive. He hit a tree at 75 miles per hour, with no airbags," the actor told InStyle. So, is our dear Toby dead or alive? We'll just have to wait until season 7B kicks off this spring to find out.

Don't worry too much, because Freeform isn't leaving us high and dry this Halloween season. Right on schedule, Freeform is in the midst of its 13 Nights of Halloween block, where you can enjoy spooky features like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Practical Magic, through Halloween night. So, in case you flip over to Freeform this week just to be sure they won't be springing a surprise PLL Halloween special on us, you might get sucked into another Halloween-themed treat instead.