The Pretty Little Liars Cast's Final Goodbyes to the Show Will Wreck You

lucyhale/instagram
Olivia Bahou
Jun 27, 2017

After eight years of ups and downs, insane reveals and out-of-left-field plot twists, Pretty Little Liars is finally coming to an end. And so, hours before the final episode airs, the cast is saying goodbye to a show that they quite literally grew up filming, and their emotional messages will make you start crying long before the opening credits.

Sasha Pieterse, who plays Alison DiLaurentis on the show, kicked off the goodbyes early this morning with a message to her “forever #pllfamily.”

“In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I’ll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew,” she wrote, thanking her co-workers before turning attention to their fans. “You have made ever second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart.”

Today is the day. My friends. My forever #pllfamily . In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I'll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew. I am so ridiculously grateful to each and every one of them. To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart. When we cried you cried, when we laughed you laughed, when we were scared you were scared, when we were mad you were mad, and when we loved you loved. We are always in sync and we always will be. Thank you for entrusting us with your time for 8 years. Let us celebrate all the fun and growth we've shared. I love love love you all more than you could ever know. Congratulations @imarleneking @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @ashleybenson @shaymitchell @janelparrish @tylerjblackburn @ianmharding @keeoone @theandreaparker @vrayskull #lauraleighton @thehmc @niapeeples #chadlowe #nolannorth #lesleyfera @tamminsursok @brantdaugherty @brendanrobinson @codychristian @julianmorris #jimabele @huwcollins #lindsayshaw @torreydevitto #drewvanacker #brycejohnson @yanigellman #romamafia @diegoboneta #shanecoffey #lulubrud #annebethgish @chloebridges #ryanguzman #kararoyster #jimtitus and the many many many more amazing cast members who created magic. And congratulations & amen to @lisacochranpll & our entire crew and production team who made every day possible. We shared every day, every fraturday, every joy of birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, new baby's, etc. and we shared sadness as well. I am blessed to know all of you. You are forever family. It still hurts my soul to not see you every day. Another big thank you to @freeform of course! I could go on forever! But, I will leave it as pure love. Rosewood forever lives on and this is not goodbye. Love always, Sash

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on

Crying yet? Let’s move on to Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings. “Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and ‘kisses, A’ taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE,” she wrote. Tissues are mandatory right about now.

Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage) Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings. It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5AM but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then. Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and "kisses, A" taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE. Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me. To all of the people who believed in me and made it possible, to my friends and family who loved me through it and above all to YOU, the fans, who watched, who tweeted, and posted, who theorized, swooned and screamed. We got a lot out of this experience, but I would have been nothing without you. Thank you and I love you all very much. (I love you too, Spencer, you weirdo). Enjoy tonight. I know I will. #pllendgame #spencerhastings

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

As long and rambling as Bellisario’s message was, Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) was having trouble finding the words to express her emotions. “For me to be speechless says a lot,” she wrote alongside this throwback photo from the very first season. “Sometimes simple is better and I just want to say … I will miss you Pretty Little Liars,” she wrote. “And to Aria—you became a part of me in a way, but I’ll always keep you close.”

As for Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), she decided that sometimes actions speak louder than words. Benson posted a photo from the PLL endgame with just a heart.

❤️

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

So what are we in for tonight (you know, aside from the tears)? According to showrunner I. Marlene King, the finale has “almost three endings.” In an interview with Vulture, she said, “I feel like each one of them gives us a little bit more closure. It’s a little booster, like two little extra moments. And we have a time jump as well. It gave us a chance to really start with a fresh breath of air, so you feel like you’re watching a two-hour movie you can see in the theater with a beginning, middle, and end.”

Get your popcorn ready.

