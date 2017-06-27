The Pretty Little Liars Cast’s Final Goodbyes to the Show Will Wreck You

After eight years of ups and downs, insane reveals and out-of-left-field plot twists, Pretty Little Liars is finally coming to an end. And so, hours before the final episode airs, the cast is saying goodbye to a show that they quite literally grew up filming, and their emotional messages will make you start crying long before the opening credits.

Sasha Pieterse, who plays Alison DiLaurentis on the show, kicked off the goodbyes early this morning with a message to her “forever #pllfamily.”

“In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I’ll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew,” she wrote, thanking her co-workers before turning attention to their fans. “You have made ever second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart.”

Crying yet? Let’s move on to Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings. “Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and ‘kisses, A’ taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE,” she wrote. Tissues are mandatory right about now.

As long and rambling as Bellisario’s message was, Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) was having trouble finding the words to express her emotions. “For me to be speechless says a lot,” she wrote alongside this throwback photo from the very first season. “Sometimes simple is better and I just want to say … I will miss you Pretty Little Liars,” she wrote. “And to Aria—you became a part of me in a way, but I’ll always keep you close.”

As for Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), she decided that sometimes actions speak louder than words. Benson posted a photo from the PLL endgame with just a heart.

So what are we in for tonight (you know, aside from the tears)? According to showrunner I. Marlene King, the finale has “almost three endings.” In an interview with Vulture, she said, “I feel like each one of them gives us a little bit more closure. It’s a little booster, like two little extra moments. And we have a time jump as well. It gave us a chance to really start with a fresh breath of air, so you feel like you’re watching a two-hour movie you can see in the theater with a beginning, middle, and end.”

Get your popcorn ready.