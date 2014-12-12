The Prettiest Ugly Holiday Sweaters You'll Actually Want to Wear

Ugly holiday sweater parties are right around the corner, but for the un-ironic crowd, novelty knits that light up or jingle with every step can border on alarmingly unpleasant. In the spirit of making sure everyone has a jolly good time sippin' on eggnog and rockin' around the Christmas tree, we took it upon ourselves to find holiday-ready pullovers that make good on meeting both mild-mannered and super-spirited personalities.

For the less enthused, we rounded up chic threads (some fair isle; others apres-ski) that can be worn at work, to ugly holiday sweater parties, and frankly, all season long. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we struck bold with savvy graphic and pop culture-inspired (hi, Beyonce) pieces. Spread holiday cheer by shopping our festive holiday sweater shops, below.

Shop Mild-Mannered Holiday Sweaters

Mango

$60 Buy Now!

Madewell

$128 Buy Now!

J. Crew

$95 Buy Now!

Gap

$50 Buy Now!

Shop Super-Spirited Holiday Sweaters

H&M

$35 Buy Now!

Beyonce

$40 Buy Now!

Asos

$67 Buy Now!

Topshop

Topshop

$80 Buy Now!