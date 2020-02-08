Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Got a Face Tattoo
His tattoo artist has already apologized to the supermodel.
UPDATE: Presely Gerber has responded to the backlash over his face tattoo, telling fans in an Instagram Live, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life…Look at these f—king haters out here. F—k you if you don’t like it." His girlfriend, Cameron Rorrison, could be heard saying in the background, "His parents love it, by the way."
Presley Gerber's got a new tattoo to show off and he put it front and center. The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford debuted the new addition to his ink collection today and it's a big deal: he got the word "misunderstood" on his right cheekbone.
Tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena shared a snapshot on his Instagram account and wrote "sorry mom" alongside the photo, which shows Gerber pointing at the new tattoo. According to People, Valena's other celeb clientele includes Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, so Presley's in good company.
Gerber shared a video of the process, writing, "Thanks homie," alongside the clip.
The face tattoo is just the latest in Gerber's growing portfolio. Just last month, he and his sister, Kaia, got tattoos from NYC-based artist Evan Kim. Kaia opted for a bouquet of flowers on her wrist and Presley chose to add some text that was already on his fingers.
The siblings don't just get inked together, they work together, too. Presley and Kaia starred in a Calvin Klein Denim campaign back in 2018.
"I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited,” Kaia told People of working with her brother. "At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you’re comfortable with."