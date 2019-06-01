President Trump Is Now Trying to Start a Feud with Meghan Markle

In just a few days, President Trump will touch down in London to meet the British royal family with the exception of Meghan Markle, and, after the president's latest comment, it's probably for the best.

Ahead of his visit across the pond, a reporter from British newspaper The Sun informed Trump that Meghan wouldn't be joining his get-together with the rest of the monarchy. "I didn’t know that. I hope she is okay," he replied.

She just gave birth to the newest heir to the throne, Archie Harrison — NBD.

“No I didn’t know that she was nasty,” POTUS says about Meghan Markle in the clip after the interviewer told him that in 2016 she’d threatened to leave the US if he was elected. https://t.co/ufduNAppCr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2019

The royal correspondent then went on to tell Trump that Meghan is not a fan of his politics and backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, which prompted the president to seemingly insult the American princess. "I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty," he said. While it's unclear if Trump meant "nasty" as in the shorthand for women who support Clinton, aka the "nasty woman" movement, it's still not nice to use that word when describing someone's character.

Trump quickly attempted to smooth things over by adding that he believed she would make a "very good" princess. “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently,” he said. “She will be very good. I hope she does [succeed]."

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan's not Trump's biggest fan either. During an interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, she was vocal about her dislike for the then-presidential candidate. “It’s really the moment I go; we film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada,” she said. “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

Looks like maternity leave couldn't have come at a better time for Meghan.