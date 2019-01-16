President Trump Reportedly Spent $10,000 on Makeup for Aides at His Inauguration

President Trump has no issue lavishly spending donor dollars on vanity. Rather than allocating the entirety of the millions he raised from private donors to vital campaign expenses, such as advertising and staff salaries, POTUS spent a good chunk of change — $10,000 to be exact — on makeup for aides at his inauguration.

Yes, you read that right: Ten thousand dollars for makeup alone. According to The New York Times, Trump applied the five-figure fee to makeup and room service for 20 staffers of his inaugural committee.

Image zoom Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

If our mathematical calculations are correct, that comes down to $500 per person, or approximately 250 bottles of self tanner at Sephora. Our point? That's a mind-boggling amount of moolah.

It's not disclosed whether or not First Lady Melania Trump was included in the beauty budget, but we're assuming she has her own glam team. Remember, this is the same woman who flies to New York once a month to visit her hairstylist.

In addition to the makeup allowance, Trump spent an extra $30,000 in per diem payments to select staff members for hotel rooms, taxis, and even laundry drop off services from the $107 million inauguration budget, per the Times.

We get it, there are a lot of cameras on inauguration day, and people just want to look good. And at this point, I guess we shouldn't be surprised that a former reality TV star's idea of "looking good" involves gallons of bronzer. Leave it to Trump.