President Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle "Nasty" — Even Though He's on Tape Saying It

Over the weekend, Donald Trump shockingly called Meghan Markle "nasty" hours before touching down in London to meet the royal family.

When a reporter at The Sun told Trump that Meghan said she'd move to Canada if he got elected as president, Trump quipped: "A lot of people are moving here [to the U.S.]. So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty." Likely, Trump was using the term in reference to the "nasty woman" movement — aka women who support Hillary Clinton — but it was unclear from his message.

And while POTUS is no stranger to putting his foot in his mouth with insulting comments like the above, he's now denying that he said it all together — despite there being audiotape evidence.

"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!" he wrote on Twitter. Immediately after his tweet, Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, fired back: "Here's the tape of you calling her nasty. Enough with the lies!"

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

At the 0:59 mark, it's clear that Trump said the phrase: "I didn't know she was nasty." Awkwardly, Trump just landed in London and is meeting with the Queen and the rest of the royals minus Meghan, who is on maternity leave.

We're already cringing at the uncomfortable conservations that are bound to take place during the three-day visit.