Did President Trump Break Royal Etiquette by Touching the Queen's Back?

President Trump is no stranger to making social situations awkward. Remember the creepy comment he made to Brigitte Macron about being in "good shape" during his official visit to France? Well, now POTUS is suspected of potentially breaking royal protocol at last night's state banquet.

At the Buckingham Palace dinner, Trump grazed the Queen's back while praising Her Majesty for her work during World War II. “From the Second World War to today, her majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions,” Trump said of the Queen at the event, according to People. “She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart."

The Queen didn't appear affected by the incident, and, according to the royal family's website, Trump wasn't technically in violation of protocol — he just didn't go the customary route.

Are you supposed to pat the Queen, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/9UyNEc2ZuA — Khaled Faisal (@Du08Khaled) June 4, 2019

“There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms," the official website states. Traditional forms are a "neck bow" for men, while women perform a "small curtsy."

“Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way,” the website adds.

However, Trump isn't the first to approach the Queen in a casual, friendly way. In 2009, Michelle Obama wrapped her arm around Queen E during a reception at Buckingham Palace, which she wrote about in her new book Becoming.

“If I hadn’t done the proper thing at Buckingham Palace, I had at least done the human thing," she said. "I daresay that the Queen was okay with it, too, because when I touched her, she only pulled closer, resting a gloved hand lightly on the small of my back.”