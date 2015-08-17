Listen to President Obama's Official Summer Playlists

Better late than never! August is winding down, but the White House just joined Spotify and released two official summer playlists curated by the POTUS himself.

Barack Obama handpicked songs and then divided them into two separate mixes—Day and Night. The first is filled with classics from The Temptations, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, as well as more current fare from Florence + The Machine, Justin Timberlake, and indie rockers Okkervil River and Low Cut Connie. The second appropriately takes things down a notch with tracks from Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, and Leonard Cohen.

Not surprisingly, both playlists are pretty awesome, and the White House promises more to come. Please let Sasha and Malia take over next!

If you have a Spotify account, you can directly stream the playlists below.

Day:

Night:

