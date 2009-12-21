President Obama's Christmas Wish, Lagerfeld's Princess Doll

InStyle Staff
Dec 21, 2009 @ 9:55 am

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. What does the President want for Christmas? Hugs! [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. Watch what happens when Louis Vuitton's bunny ears get road-tested on the streets of N.Y.C. [NYMag.com]

3. Kevin Jonas enjoys a sunny honeymoon in Mexico. [JustJared.com]

4. Even models refuse to walk in Alexander McQueen's 10-inch Armadillo shoes. [Graziadaily.co.uk]

5. Lisa Loeb banks on her her signature accessory with her own line of eyewear. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

6. Karl Lagerfeld designs a princess doll for Carla Bruni-Sarkozy's charity. [WWD.com]

