President Obama's Christmas Wish, Lagerfeld's Princess Doll

Joe Raedle/Getty; Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty; Alfredo Garcia/Flynet; Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty; Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. What does the President want for Christmas? Hugs! [HuffingtonPost.com]
2. Watch what happens when Louis Vuitton's bunny ears get road-tested on the streets of N.Y.C. [NYMag.com]
3. Kevin Jonas enjoys a sunny honeymoon in Mexico. [JustJared.com]
4. Even models refuse to walk in Alexander McQueen's 10-inch Armadillo shoes. [Graziadaily.co.uk]
5. Lisa Loeb banks on her her signature accessory with her own line of eyewear. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
6. Karl Lagerfeld designs a princess doll for Carla Bruni-Sarkozy's charity. [WWD.com]