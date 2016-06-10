Watch President Obama Slow Jam the News and Sing Rihanna's "Work"

President Barack Obama is busy wrapping up the last few months of his presidency but he still has time to do one really important thing: "slow jam the news" on The Tonight Show.

After walking out on stage to greet host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode, he got right into the musical session. "It's been an honor and a privilege to serve as your president over the past eight years," Obama crooned. He then went on to explain his accomplishments in the economic sector as jazzy music continued in the background. Fallon followed things up and noted, in his slow-jam voice: "Aw, yeah. President Obama stimulated long-term growth. Both the public and the private sector."

But the best part may have been when Obama talked about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade agreement that the president hopes would encourage more American businesses to sell products abroad. Fallon said, "So what you're saying is this trade deal will help put everyday Americans back to ..." Tariq of The Roots then broke into Rihanna's "Work," and Obama sang a line from it ("Work, work, work, work, work") himself!

Obama also managed to throw a little shade at Fallon. When the host said, "I can't imagine what it would be like to do the same job every day for eight straight years," the president replied, "Jimmy you probably never will."

However, he wrapped it up on a happy note. "America's best days are still yet to come," he said. Watch President Obama slow jam the news in the video at top.

Later in a sit-down interview, Fallon asked about Obama's plans once he leaves office. He said wants to get some sleep and to go "somewhere warm" for a few weeks' break. We're thinking Hawaii sounds pretty nice right now.

Watch him talk about his post-White House plans in the above clip.