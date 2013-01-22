President Obama Loves Michelle's Bangs, Prince Harry's Thrilled to be an Uncle, and More!

1. Aww! Barack Obama reveals that he loves the First Lady's new bangs. [USA Today]

2. Prince Harry announces that he is thrilled about the prospect of becoming an uncle. [E! Online]

3. Betsey Johnson will not be showing a collection during New York Fashion Week. [The Cut]

4. Katy Perry carries on Aretha Franklin's legacy by adorning her hat with a smaller version of Franklin's epic 2009 Inaugural bow. [Racked]

5. Revlon ambassadors Halle Berry, Olivia Wilde, and Emma Stone team up to promote the brand's new Nail Art duos. [People]

6. Justin Timberlake's "Suit & Tie" has the highest first-week plays in pop history. [HuffPo]