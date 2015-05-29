John F. Kennedy Would Have Turned 98 Today: Read 6 of His Most Inspiring Quotes 

Today, we are toasting to John F. Kennedy, who would've celebrated his 98th birthday. Known for launching the Peace Corps, Project Apollo (which later led to the moon landings), among other accomplishments, the 35th President of the United States served his time as the second-youngest leader in the Oval Office before his untimely death in 1963.

In honor of his birthday, we're taking a look back at Kennedy's most memorable quotes to leave you feeling inspired. Scroll through to read them all.

Time Is Important

"We must use time as a tool, not as a crutch."

You Are Capable of Creating Great Change

"If we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity."

Don't Underestimate Teamwork

"Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other."

Be Brave

"Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate."

Don't Dwell on the Past

"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future."

Find Your Passion

"Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction."

PHOTOS: First Ladies' Inaugural Gowns