The President Doesn't Dye His Hair, Kate Spade's Cute E-Cards and More!

1. The President does not dye his hair, First Lady Michelle Obama said. Phew. That debate's over. [HuffPo Style]

2. Free Valentine's Day e-cards are available on Kate Spade, and they're absolutely adorable. [Kate Spade]

3. Despite rumors, Blake Lively will not play Carrie Bradshaw in the SATC prequel movie. [E!]

4. Rodarte for Opening Ceremony is officially in stores! Cheers. [Opening Ceremony]

5. Isaac Mizrahi will launch a bridal collection for The Aisle, an online site, next month. [WWD]

6. The answer to boyfriend jeans? Levi's Ex-Girlfriend tight, jegging-like jeans for men. Hear that, boys? [Levi's]

