President Barack Obama's 50th Birthday: Try on His Hair!

Aug 04, 2011 @ 11:40 am

Want to do something fun to celebrate Barack Obama's 50th birthday today? Try on his hair! Just drop a picture of your husband, brother, boyfriend, buddy—or even yourself, just for kicks—into our Hollywood Makeover Tool and see how your friends would look with the close-shaven presidential 'do. Yes you can!

