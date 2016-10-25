Watch President Barack Obama Read Mean Tweets About Himself (and Address His Dad Jeans)

We've seen celebrities read Mean Tweets about themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but there is something a little different when you watch President Barack Obama do it. But the current president proved once again—he also participated in the segment last year when he appeared on the show—that he has a very good sense of humor as he read real tweets about himself.

"Barack Obama dances like how his jeans look," read Obama, before quipping, "You know this jeans thing is so old. This was years ago." Another good one? "Bro, do you even lift?!" He replied, "Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars. That's worth something." Another? "Barack Obama is the sharknado of presidents. Loud, stupid and over-hyped! #sharknado4."

But perhaps the best moment was when he read a tweet from Republican nominee Donald Trump that read, "President Obama will go down as the worst president in the history of the United States!" "Really?" Obama asked. "Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president." Boom. Watch POTUS read mean tweets about himself in the video above.

RELATED: Watch President Obama Dance to "Hotline Bling" with Usher, Janelle Monáe

During the show, Kimmel asked Obama if he would ever consider running for a third term if it was an option. "Personally for me, if I were able to run for a third term, Michelle [Obama] would divorce me," he joked. "So it's useful that I don't have that choice to make."