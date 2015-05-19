President Obama Has Officially Joined Twitter, and His First Tweet Was...

Kelsey Glein
May 19, 2015

It's official: Barack Obama has joined Twitter. After more than six years as President of the United States, Obama has created an account on the social media platform with the handle @POTUS. He isn't the first member of the First Family to join—Michelle Obama, known as @FLOTUS on Twitter, started tweeting back in January 2013.

So who does this "Dad, husband, and 44th President of the United States" (as his bio reads) follow? We spotted 65 accounts, from Chicago-area sports teams to several of the country's most prestigious universities—as well as a multitude of government agencies. In one short day @POTUS has already amassed more than 1.8 million followers, whom he greeted with this first tweet:

The White House confirmed the news of Obama's account with their own post:

But the fun didn't stop there—Obama also had a hilarious exchange with Bill Clinton:

We can't wait to see what @POTUS sends out next!

