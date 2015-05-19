President Obama Has Officially Joined Twitter, and His First Tweet Was...

It's official: Barack Obama has joined Twitter. After more than six years as President of the United States, Obama has created an account on the social media platform with the handle @POTUS. He isn't the first member of the First Family to join—Michelle Obama, known as @FLOTUS on Twitter, started tweeting back in January 2013.

So who does this "Dad, husband, and 44th President of the United States" (as his bio reads) follow? We spotted 65 accounts, from Chicago-area sports teams to several of the country's most prestigious universities—as well as a multitude of government agencies. In one short day @POTUS has already amassed more than 1.8 million followers, whom he greeted with this first tweet:

Hello, Twitter! It's Barack. Really! Six years in, they're finally giving me my own account. — President Obama (@POTUS) May 18, 2015

The White House confirmed the news of Obama's account with their own post:

BREAKING: President Obama just launched @POTUS with a tweet from the Oval Office. It's really him! #WelcomeToTwitter https://t.co/oMsgvV55i1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 18, 2015

But the fun didn't stop there—Obama also had a hilarious exchange with Bill Clinton:

Good question, @billclinton. The handle comes with the house. Know anyone interested in @FLOTUS? — President Obama (@POTUS) May 18, 2015

We can't wait to see what @POTUS sends out next!

